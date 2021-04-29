WSGW Morning Team Show: April 29, 2021 (Thursday)
It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
New WSGW Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..
$19.50 For An Adventure at Frankenmuth Aerial Park for (1) (A $39 Value!)
***************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: The U.S. Census Bureau may not respect the Upper Peninsula, but we do (runs 5:58)…..
Link to the Detroit Free Press Story
***************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: It’s described as a scene from Alfred Hitchcock’s “The Birds”, but it’s a scene that your WSGW Morning Team says may not have happened if the homeowners would just have applied “two words” (runs 3:31)…..
Click for Link to Story
***************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: Music legend Al Schmitt has passed away at age 91, you may not know his name, but you know the names of the artists he helped throughout his career (runs 2:05)…..
***************************************************************
Girl Scouts Delivery Cookies with Drones
***************************************************************
Coming Soon to WSGW.COM
The OnLine “Classic Car Collection” presented by Serra of Saginaw
YOU can post your picture of Your Classic Car for Listeners to View and Vote
Top Vote Wins a Prize
Gallery ends June 4
On June 4 and 5 at Serra of Saginaw, two special car show events with Monumental Events
***************************************************************
***************************************************************
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
*****************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: Wilson Phillips “You’re in Love“. Carnie Wilson is 53.