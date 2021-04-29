      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: April 29, 2021 (Thursday)

Charlie Rood
Apr 29, 2021 @ 7:37am

It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

New WSGW Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

$19.50 For An Adventure at Frankenmuth Aerial Park for (1) (A $39 Value!)

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     The U.S. Census Bureau may not respect the Upper Peninsula, but we do (runs 5:58)…..

Link to the Detroit Free Press Story

Image

 

 

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     It’s described as a scene from Alfred Hitchcock’s “The Birds”, but it’s a scene that your WSGW Morning Team says may not have happened if the homeowners would just have applied “two words” (runs 3:31)…..

Click for Link to Story

Hundreds of migratory birds take over interior of California home

 

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU:     Music legend Al Schmitt has passed away at age 91, you may not know his name, but you know the names of the artists he helped throughout his career (runs 2:05)…..

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

Girl Scouts Delivery Cookies with Drones

Virginia Girls Scouts making cookie deliveries via drone

 

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

Coming Soon to WSGW.COM

The OnLine “Classic Car Collection” presented by Serra of Saginaw

YOU can post your picture of Your Classic Car for Listeners to View and Vote

Top Vote Wins a Prize

Gallery ends June 4

On June 4 and 5 at Serra of Saginaw, two special car show events with Monumental Events

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

*****************************************************************

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:    Wilson Phillips “You’re in Love“.   Carnie Wilson is 53.

 

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page

 

 

Popular Posts
Wildfire In Northern Michigan Forest
SVSU Receives Largest Scholarship Gift in School History
Exchange Club of Saginaw To Honor Local Police
Northeast Michigan Forest Fire Contained
Midland County Flood Victim Wins $2 Million Lottery Prize
Sports News