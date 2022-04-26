      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: April 26, 2022 (Tuesday)

Charlie Rood
Apr 26, 2022 @ 6:17am

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and  YOU…..

 

 

 

Every Tuesday Morning after the 7:30am news during the Great Lakes Loons season, Charlie talks with Tyler Kring of the Loons for all the updates, news, information, and fun of Great Lakes Loons Baseball  (runs 11:52)…..

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     The weather, Pat’s electric mower, and still enjoying Miggy’s 3000th hit  (runs 5:06)…..

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     Voting for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ends this Friday   (runs 3:22)…..

Click for Link to Vote for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

 

 

A “Bird’s Eye View” when a Parrot takes Flight with a GoPro  (video in story)

The parrot stole the family&#39;s camera before making a swift getaway

 

 

 

A pigeon briefly stopped play at the World Snooker Championship midway through the second round match between Mark Selby and Yan Bingtao.

The bird fluttered down from among the television lights and landed on the top cushion during a brief break prior to the start of the sixth frame at the Crucible.

It was quickly ushered out of the arena through the players’ entrance.   Tournament officials later confirmed it had been captured and released unharmed.

The pigeon briefly halted play at the Crucible (BBC Sport)

 

 

 

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:

 

 

 

