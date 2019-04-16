WSGW Morning Team Show: April 16, 2019 (Tuesday)

The WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat explained how a song from “The Sound of Music” in 1965, utilized by Ariana Grande in 2019, helps benefit Michigan’s pension fund (runs 6:01)…..

Link to Lansing State Journal story

After the 7:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat with the 75th birthday of an American legend, icon, and symbol, Smokey Bear (runs 7:23)…..

Link to Detroit Free Press story on Smokey

After the news at 8:30am, Charlie, Dave, Pat, and Art had more followup to Tiger Woods and his victory at The Masters, including ratings, a big bet that paid off, and how Nike and Bridgestone benefited (runs 6:09)…..

Week Four of Our Five Week Contest is Going on Now…..

Sad message for a country music man……

UNDATED (AP) – Hal Ketchum is dealing with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, according to his wife, Andrea.

She writes on his Facebook page that’s why Ketchum has not listed any tour dates. She says he has been battling the disease for some time, but he kept performing for as long as possible because he loves his fans.

Ketchum’s wife says he’s otherwise happy and healthy, but it’s time for him to stay home with loved ones. Ketchum is 66.