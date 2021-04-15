WSGW Morning Team Show: April 15, 2021 (Thursday)
It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Though Tax Deadline Day has been moved to May 17 for most, there are still some aspects of the Tax Code facing the usual April 15 deadline
Check IRS.com if you need help
***************************************************************
New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..
$30 gift certificate for Vno Wine Warehouse Spring Festival!
***************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: A job offer to earn $20,000… for your dog (runs 6:01)…..
Click for Link to the Busch CTO opportunity
***************************************************************
***************************************************************
YOU Have the Chance to WIN a Daily Cash Prize of $1000
***************************************************************
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
*****************************************************************