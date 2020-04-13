WSGW Morning Team Show: April 13, 2020 (Monday)
It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Your Easter was probably a lot like ours as you found different ways to be with family and friends and found different things to do (runs 9:28)
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: An obituary appeared in the Detroit News/Detroit Free Press on Easter for Albert William Kaline, and as you would expect, it was simple and humble and thankful (runs 2:59)…..
Remember, these coronavirus/covid19 information boxes can be found on the homepage of WSGW.com
In the WSGW Comedy Corner we featured a parody song related to coronavirus/covid19.
Many, many parody songs have been done and this is just one example…..
What need does a 93-year-old woman have during Covid-19?!?!
SEMINOLE, PA. (AP) – A 93-year-old Pittsburgh-area woman has been seeking help to get her necessities as she stays inside because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In her case, the “necessity” is beer.
Olive Veronesi posted a sign in her window that read, “I NEED MORE BEER!” And KDKA-TV reports the sign got her the aid she sought. After the image was posted online, it has gotten more than a million views, and several people have reached out to deliver more beer.
A Georgia Bar Owner Uses Money Stapled to Walls to help Employees
*****************************************************************
