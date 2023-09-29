WSGW Morning Team: September 29, 2023 (Friday)

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike (off today) – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

All Season Long, SVSU Football is on WSGW!

Every Friday during the season after the 7:30am news, Charlie talks to the Voice of Cardinals Football, J.J. Boehm!

Every Monday Morning after the 6:30am news, Your Morning Team talks Lions Football, anticipating this is the year we talk Lions Football all the way to the Super Bowl!!!

With the Lions playing Thursday night football last night, we talk Lions this morning! (runs 4:18)…..

Click for Link to Amon-Ra St. Brown beer shower (Detroit News)

Charlie and Mike and YOU: The Tigers have some special recognitions planned for Miguel Cabrer’s final games this weekend (runs 2:52)…..

Events and Activities

Charlie and Mike and YOU: In a follow up to a recent story we presented – And the winner of the 15th Annual “Hambone Award” is….. (runs 3:31)…..

Click for Link to original story and all nominees

Here is your winner!

Man denied entry to baseball game with his “emotional support alligator”

PHOTO: Howard Eskin of Philadelphia Sports Radio station WIP

This Week

Wake Up Song of the Day: Grand Funk Railroad “We’re An American Band“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50-60-70 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. The boys from Flint, Mark Farner, Don Brewer, and Mel Schacher got started in 1969. It was 50 years ago in 1973, the band was #1 for 1 week with this song. It was written and sung by drummer Don Brewer and produced by Todd Rundgren. Today happens to be Mark Farner’s 75th birthday.

