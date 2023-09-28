WSGW Morning Team: September 28, 2023 (Thursday)

It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike (off today) – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

Saginaw Spirit Hockey is on WSGW 100.5 FM (and online wsgw.com – choose the local sports stream)

Every Thursday morning after the 7:30am news, Voice of Spirit Hockey Dillon Clark talks with Charlie offering a weekly update of all things Saginaw Spirit

Click for Link to Saginaw Spirit

***********************************************

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

***********************************************

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

***********************************************

This Week

Your WSGW Morning Team has Ticket for YOU to Win to See

Three Dog Night at The Dow Event Center

Thursday, November 17

Click for link to The Dow Event Center and Three Dog Night Information and Tickets…..

***********************************************

WSGW, along with all AlphaMedia stations, and Fashion Square Mall present:

“Our Kids World: Back to School Edition”

Sponsored by Francis Reh Academy

Powered by Serra Automotive

FREE

Saturday, September 30, 11am – 2pm

**********************************************

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

***********************************************

The WSGW Morning Team Studio Sponsor (and overall studio sponsor)

Premier Kitchen & Bath Gallery in Midland

Proud to offer full lines from top manufacturers in the industry.

When you work with Premier Kitchen & Bath Gallery, you will have access to the latest product options and designs.

***********************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Miles Davis “Time After Time“. A memory song for Miles as he died this date in 1991 at age 65. This is from work he did after returning from his hiatus between 1975 and 1980. It’s a cover version of Cyndi Lauper’s hit song.

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to TheMorning Team