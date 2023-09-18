WSGW Morning Team: September 18, 2023 (Monday)

It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

Detroit Free Press: Lions Unveil Barry Sanders Statue on Saturday

PHOTO: Junfu Han, Detroit Free Press

***********************************************

Beware of the Texas Toe-Biter Bug

***********************************************

Meet Tommy, the Guinness World Record for Tallest Living Steer

***********************************************

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU to get a $20 Gift Certificate to Sullivan’s Restaurant in Saginaw for only $10!!!

SOLD OUT!!!!!

https://www.rocketgrabplus.com/product/20-certificate-for-only-10-to-sullivans-food-spirits-6/

***********************************************

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

***********************************************

You are invited to join Us with our Sister Station and a Golf Event on Tuesday, September 19!

***********************************************

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

***********************************************

The WSGW Morning Team Studio Sponsor (and overall studio sponsor)

Premier Kitchen & Bath Gallery in Midland

Proud to offer full lines from top manufacturers in the industry.

When you work with Premier Kitchen & Bath Gallery, you will have access to the latest product options and designs.

***********************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: The Spiral Starecase “More Today Than Yesterday“. It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song! For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40. Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”. The Spiral Starecase released one album. It was 1969 and titled “More Today Than Yesterday” (they did release several compilation albums). About 18 months after the single’s release, the group disbanded due to poor management and squabbles over finances, but eventually reformed. This song was featured in the 1991 film My Girl, on the soundtrack of The Waterboy in 1998, and in an episode of Ally McBeal entitled “Silver Bells”.

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to TheMorning Team