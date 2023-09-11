WSGW Morning Team: September 11, 2023 (Monday)

Closeup of a 9-11 memorial carved into a granite rock. Pictured on it is a flag of the United States with the words: “Sept 11, 2001 A day to remember United We Stand”. Canon 5D MarkII.

It’s the WSGW Monday Morrning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

On this September 11, we play a song from Country Music Superstar, Darryl Worley.

Twenty-years ago, Darryl released the song “Have You Forgotten”. It described the events and aftermath of 9/11.

Darryl has a new song released just a few months ago titled “Have We Forgotten”. It’s a followup song with the lyrics changed with calls to action urging people to set aside their differences and unite.

Darryl co-wrote the song with Wynn Varble as they both collaborated on the original song in 2003.

New song in 2023 “Have We Forgotten”

Original song in 2003 “Have You Forgotten”

This Week, You can Win Family Four Packs of Tickets

“Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue”

The Dow Event Center – September 22-24

This all new script, a parody of the classic television show, imagines what the girls would be doing if they were alive today in 2023. Starring male actors as the iconic TV characters: Blanche, Sophia, Dorothy and Rose Tickets and Info for September 22 Tickets and Info for September 23 Tickets and Info for September 24

Charlie and Mike and YOU: How does an airplane fly with 111 passengers and no luggage onboard?!?! (runs 2:28)…..

Stallone and Family Meet Pope Francis

PHOTO: Vatican Media/­Handout via REUTERS

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

Wake Up Song of the Day: Darryl Worley “Have We Forgotten“. Twenty-years ago, Darryl released the song “Have You Forgotten“. It described the events and aftermath of 9/11. This new song released just a few months ago the lyrics have been changed with calls to action urging people to set aside their differences and unite. Darryl co-wrote the song with Wynn Varble as they both collaborated on the original song in 2003.

