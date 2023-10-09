WSGW Morning Team: October 9, 2023 (Monday)

It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

Every Monday Morning after the 6:30am news, Your Morning Team talks Lions Football, anticipating this is the year we talk Lions Football all the way to the Super Bowl!!! (runs 8:44)…..

***********************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: 15-year-old boy builds a record breaking structure of playing cards

***********************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: An update on our story from last week! “Stoneman Willie” is officially buried (runs 3:08)…..

PHOTO: Reuters/Getty Images

***********************************************

A black bear is spotted hanging out on a sailboat in Florida

(UPI) — A black bear paid a visit to a Florida harbor and was caught on camera exploring the deck of a sailboat.

Todd Dillman, owner of TowBoat U.S. Naples-Marco Island, said he was pushing a barge back into the bay at the Naples Sailing and Yacht Club when he spotted a bear in the water.

“We get the saltwater crocs, the alligators, the sharks, stuff like that. But I can’t say I’ve seen anything like this before,” Dillman told WBBH-TV. “Not in a million years. And I probably won’t ever see it again.”

He said the scene became even more shocking moments later. “I came back around and looked over and he’s on the sailboat,” Dillman said. Dillman captured video of the bear wandering the deck of the catamaran and posted it to his business’ Facebook page. “I sat here for like an hour and he was just going front to back on the boat,” he said. “He’s just hanging out. He’s walking back and forth, across the bow.”

The bear soon attracted a crowd of onlookers.

“Word started spreading that there was a bear on the docks. And I said, ‘No. No. There can’t be a bear on the docks,” said Manny Blanco, the yacht club’s general manager. “Walked out the docks and sure enough, there was a bear on a boat. I’ve seen alligators in the marina. I’ve seen dolphins, manatees, but I never seen a bear.”

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said it is monitoring the bear’s movements to make sure it safely finds its way back to the wilderness.

***********************************************

]

A “plowed” farmer operating a farm vehicle arrested for driving under the influence twice in the span of 17 minutes

***********************************************

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

***********************************************

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

***********************************************

Cash Contest for YOU!

**********************************************

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

***********************************************

The WSGW Morning Team Studio Sponsor (and overall studio sponsor)

Premier Kitchen & Bath Gallery in Midland

Proud to offer full lines from top manufacturers in the industry.

When you work with Premier Kitchen & Bath Gallery, you will have access to the latest product options and designs.

***********************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Scritti Politti “Perfect Way“. It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song! For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40. Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”. Scritti Politti are a British band originally formed in 1977. The band had beginnings with punk, then added new wave and pop and other musical adaptations. While the group had numerous songs charted in their home country, in 1985 “Perfect Way” only hit #48 in the U.K., but was #11 in the U.S. Miles Davis covered “Perfect Way” on his 1986 album “Tutu”. In 1987, the group had a different song, “Best Thing Ever”, on the soundtrack for Madonna’s movie “Who’s That Girl”.

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to TheMorning Team