WSGW Morning Team: October 6, 2023 (Friday)

Every Friday during the season after the 7:30am news, Charlie talks to the Voice of Cardinals Football, J.J. Boehm! (runs 11:22)…..

Charlie and Mike and YOU: The price of Girl Scout Cookies is going up and a favorite cookie from last year is not returning this year (runs 2:18)…..

PHOTO: Getty Images

Charlie and Mike and YOU: An update on a story from several months ago regarding a class action lawsuit against the makers of Texas Pete hot sauce (runs 4:40)…..

Charlie and Mike and YOU: A DoorDash driver turns into a thief, and as video shows, she’s a traffic scofflaw as well (runs 3:32)…..

Charlie and Mike and YOU: If you are an ESports champion in South Korea, you get a benefit that might be better than money and fame (runs 4:28)…..

Woman is stopped for trying to bring giraffe feces into the country to make a necklace

PHOTO: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Wake Up Song of the Day: Billy Joel “Tell Her About It“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50-60-70 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. It was 40 years ago in 1983 Billy Joel went retro with music from his “Innocent Man” album that was a tribute to doo wop music and R&B from the 1950s and 1960s. The song hit #1 for 1 week.

