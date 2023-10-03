WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW Morning Team: October 3, 2023 (Tuesday)

By Charlie Rood
October 3, 2023 6:15AM EDT
It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike –  presented  by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

 

 

 

 

 

 

***********************************************

 

Listening from Finland!
Jari Ruohomaki

 

 

 

 

***********************************************

 

 

Charlie and Mike and YOU:     Thanks to a listener, we have the chance to try the “only available in Canada” Lay’s Ketchup Chips  (runs 7:50)…..

 

Lay's Ketchup Potato Chips

 

 

***********************************************

 

 

Charlie and Mike and YOU:     “Stoneman Willie” has been dead 128 years and he’s finally going to be buried  (runs 3:36)…..

PHOTO:     Auman’s Funeral Home

Mummified body of "Stoneman Willie" lies at a funeral home in Reading

 

 

 

***********************************************

 

104-Year-Old Skydiver may be Oldest Ever to Jump (video included in story)

PHOTO:     Daniel Wilsey via AP

This photo provided by Daniel Wilsey shows Dorothy Hoffner, 104, falling through the air with tandem jumper Derek Baxter as she becomes the oldest person in the world to skydive, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, at Skydive Chicago in Ottawa, Ill. (Daniel Wilsey via AP)

 

 

***********************************************

Family Welcomes Third Daughter…   All Three Born on the Same Day

PHOTO:     Jennifer Turner

family with three daughters

 

 

***********************************************

 

 

New Cash Contest Starts TODAY!

WSGW “Fall Into Cash Contest” presented by Begick Nursery and Garden Center (Chance to Win $2000)

 

 

***********************************************

 

 

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

50% OFF a $25 Gift Voucher from Lee Bar & Grill in Midland!

 

 

***********************************************’

 

 

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

WSGW OnLine Poll: Political Parties

 

 

***********************************************

 

 

***********************************************

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     No Doubt “Just a Girl“.   Gwen Stefani is 54 today.

 

 

