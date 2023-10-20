WSGW Morning Team: October 20, 2023 (Friday)

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

Every Friday during the season after the 7:30am news, Charlie talks to the Voice of Cardinals Football, J.J. Boehm! (runs 11:04)…..

Weekend Events and Activities

Just under a month away from Positive Results Downtown Saginaw “Holidays in the Heart of the City”

Holidays in the Heart of the City will take place on Friday, November 18, 2022 from 5:30 to 8:30PM. Free Christmas Concerts, Horse-Drawn wagon rides on Ezra Rust Drive, open houses at many venues including the Childrens’ Zoo, Andersen Enrichment Center, Japanese Tea House, The Montague Inn, and the Mexican American Council. Free pony rides for the kids in Borchard Park, food vendors on the streets, and much more.

WSGW is Proud to Support the “The Annual HAP Cookie House Competition”! Friday, November 17, 2023 at the Andersen Enrichment Center, 120 Ezra Rust Blvd.

WSGW will join you in The Christmas Parade on Saturday, November 18!

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Because of its ties to Michigan farmers, the makers of Triscuit want it to be the “Unofficial State Snack” (runs 4:15)…..

PUMPKINS on the SPIRES TRADITION AT PLYMOUTH STATE UNIVERSITY

Oct. 19 (UPI) — One of the strangest and most mysterious traditions at New Hampshire’s Plymouth State University made its return with two pumpkins impaled on the spires of a large clock tower.

Pumpkins have been placed on the twin spires of Rounds Tower, a large clock tower in the center of campus, every year since the 1970s, except for one year when work was being done on the structure’s roof.

The decades-long tradition is the subject of much speculation on campus, but the people behind the annual pumpkin placement — and their methods for doing so — remain shrouded in mystery.

“Just how they get up there is a well-guarded secret, and conjuring the best, if far-fetched, tale on how it happens is a favorite campus past time,” the university’s website states.

This is video for this year of 2023…..

This is video Plymouth State produced a few years ago to talk about the tradition…..

Charlie and Mike and YOU: An unexpected marriage proposal atop the Eiffel Tower (runs 3:26)……

Wake Up Song of the Day: Cher “Half Breed“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50-60-70 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. The song describes the life of a girl who faces societal rejection due to having a white father and Cherokee mother. It was the first international release from Cher’s album Half-Breed, recorded and intended for the American market. It was a Number 1 hit in Canada and New Zealand, and a Top 10 hit in Australia and Quebec, respectively. In 1999, after almost 25 years of not performing the song live, Cher performed the song in her “Do You Believe? Tour”. In 2002, she performed the song 326 times in her “Living Proof: The Farewell Tour”. In 2018, she performed the song during her “Here We Go Again Tour”. She performed it in Oceania but it was dropped after the first leg.

