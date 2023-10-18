WSGW Morning Team: October 18, 2023 (Wednesday)

It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU! Is now the time You would Vote for a Third Party Candidate for President?

Charlie and Mike and YOU: The National Toy Hall of Fame has announced a special toy induction for this year and it will be dependent on Your vote! (runs 4:46)…..

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Is this Reese’s contest in violation of rules and regulations?!?! (runs 4:19)…..

Charlie and Mike and YOU: One of the latest TikTok trends is for a Dimplemaker (runs 3:57)…..

Coming in December to select theaters, the re-release of Monty Python and the Holy Grail

Oct. 17 (UPI) — A British family’s 14-year-old cat earned a Guinness World Record when her ear-splitting purr was measured at 54.59 decibels.

Bella, a cat owned by Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, resident Nicole Spink, was awarded the record for loudest purr by a domestic cat (living) after her sounds were measured by a Guinness World Records adjudicator working with an acoustic engineer.

“She purrs all day long! If there’s food around, or cuddles, she always purrs,” Spink told Guinness World Records. “Also when watching TV — she likes to be loud with television. My late husband used to always moan about the sound of her purr blocking the sound of the TV in the evenings.”

Guinness World Records set the marker for the record at 50 decibels, a goal Bella easily cleared.

Her 54.59-decibel purr was enough to capture the record for a living cat, but the loudest purr by a domestic cat ever was recorded at 67.8 decibels.

The all-time record purr was uttered by Smokey, who was owned by Lucinda Ruth Adams in Northampton, England, in 2011. The record was equaled five years later by Merlin, owned by Tracy Westwood in Devon, England.

A Mosquito Infestation on a Plane causes Flight Delay

Oct. 12 (UPI) — A flight from Guadalajara to Mexico City was delayed for more than 2 hours due to a mosquito infestation aboard the plane.

Volaris Flight VOI221 was scheduled to depart at 4:30 p.m. local time, but was delayed until 6:59 p.m. while the flight’s crew and passengers attempted to get rid of the insects.

Video recorded by passengers shows the mosquitos being swatted by passengers and sprayed with bug spray by flight attendants.

Passengers aboard the flight said the mosquitoes dissipated once the lights were turned off in the passenger compartment.

Guadalajara International Airport is located amid heavy vegetation and frequent floodwaters, making for an ideal mosquito breeding ground, officials said.

Wake Up Song of the Day: The Association “Windy“. Russ Giguere is 80.

