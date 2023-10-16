WSGW Morning Team: October 16, 2023 (Monday)

It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

Bear Opens Freezer to Steal Lasagna

(UPI) — Security cameras were rolling at a Connecticut home when a bear wandered inside, stole a lasagna from the freezer and climbed out a window.

Helena Houlis of Barkhamsted said she received an alert on her phone that her refrigerator door had been left open, leading her to check the footage on her Ring cameras.

The cameras recorded a bear wandering through the house to the kitchen, where it opened the freezer door.

The bear snatched a lasagna from the freezer and then used the open door as a step to reach an open window.

The bruin burglar then wandered away from the property with its frozen pasta treat.

Houlis posted the series of videos to Facebook.

“We have seen a lot of bears in the last few years, but nothing ever like this,” Houlis told WVIT-TV.

Wake Up Song of the Day: Debby Boone “You Light Up My Life“. It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song! For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40. Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”. The third of four daughters of Pat and Shirley Boone started singing with her family when she was 14-years-old. This song was her first solo effort when she was 20 in 1977. It set a new record (since broken) for most consecutive weeks at #1, holding that position for ten weeks. This was a cover song for Debby. It was originally recorded by Kasey Cisyk for the soundtrack album to the 1977 film of the same title. The song was lip synced in the film by its lead actress, Didi Conn. The song earned Boone a Grammy Award for Best New Artist and an American Music Award for Favorite Pop Single. She later focused on country music and had one #1 song on the country chart. Then she recorded Christian based music.

