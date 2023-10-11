WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW Morning Team: October 11, 2023 (Wednesday)

By Charlie Rood
October 11, 2023 4:45AM EDT
WSGW Morning Team: October 11, 2023 (Wednesday)
It's the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike (off today and Jonathan Dent is in)

 

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

WSGW OnLine Poll: Religion or Not

 

 

  “Cheeto” the dog from Michigan is rescued and now looking for a home…..

Click for Link to Detroit Free Press Story

PHOTO:     Last Stop Animal Rescue & Sanctuary

A dog nicknamed Cheeto got his head stuck in a plastic container of cheese balls looks like he's wearing an astronaut suit.

 

 

Minnesota Man Grows WORLD RECORD Pumpkin

PHOTO:     Eric Risberg / Associated Press

Travis Gienger of Anoka, Minn., reacts after winning the Safeway 50th annual World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, Calif., Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. Gienger won the event with a pumpkin weighing 2749 pounds. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

 

 

Helicopters Spur Crocodile Mating Frenzy

PHOTO:     Koorana Crocodile Farm

Mason the crocodile lays with his mouth open

 

 

Close up of a new species of yellow snail found in the Florida Keys.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch

50% OFF 1 HOUR OF AXE THROWING FOR A GROUP OF 4!

 

 

Cash Contest

WSGW "Fall Into Cash Contest" presented by Begick Nursery and Garden Center (Chance to Win $2000)

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Hall and Oates “Kiss on My List“.   Daryl is 77 today.

 

