WSGW Morning Team: November 28, 2022 (Monday)
It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team with Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU…..
Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: Michigan Fans are still celebrating the Big Win in the Big Game on Saturday, plus a mention of MSU, Lions, and local High School football (runs 11:16)…..
*************************************************
Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: Woman files lawsuit because mac and cheese takes too long to make, and a new “Bambi” movie is in the works with “Bambi” portrayed as a vicious killing machine (runs 4:49)…..
*************************************************
Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: Merriam-Webster Word of the Year and the Top Ten Words (runs 4:33)…..
Click for link to Merriam-Webster Word of the Year list
*************************************************
Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: Charlie does one final mowing for the year and then the lawnmower dies (runs 3:55)…..
*************************************************
Charlie and Denyse and Pat and Art and YOU: A skunk is NOT what you want to experience at a football game (runs 2:48)…..
*************************************************
Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: As we enjoy a Mannheim Monday Christmas song, Denyse tells us she’s experienced it in person, and this weekend, will enjoy another Christmas
*************************************************
Latest WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..
*************************************************
YOU are Invited
“LIGHTS BEFORE CHRISTMAS”
Covenant Kids, Impact Saginaw Credit Unions, AlphaMedia/WSGW
You can help shine a little light into the lives of hospitalized children during the holidays.
*************************************************
You can Have Fun with the Family
“Winter Party on McCarty”
December 2, 3, 4
The Saginaw Township Soccer Complex (3575 McCarty Rd, Saginaw, 48638)
*************************************************
Here is a GREAT WAY to start 2023…..
************************************************************
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies
If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
****************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: Mannheim Monday “God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen“. During the Christmas season, Monday songs are dedicated to Mannheim Steamroller, who will once again be the basis of the WSGW Christmas Programming Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with “Mannheim Steamroller’s An American Christmas”, presented by Frankenmuth Credit Union.
Click to like WSGW on Facebook
Click to Return to TheMorning Team Page