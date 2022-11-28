WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW Morning Team: November 28, 2022 (Monday)

By Charlie Rood
November 28, 2022 7:11AM EST
It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team with Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU:     Michigan Fans are still celebrating the Big Win in the Big Game on Saturday, plus a mention of MSU, Lions, and local High School football  (runs 11:16)…..

 

 

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU:     Woman files lawsuit because mac and cheese takes too long to make, and a new “Bambi” movie is in the works with “Bambi” portrayed as a vicious killing machine  (runs 4:49)…..

 

 

 

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU:     Merriam-Webster Word of the Year and the Top Ten Words  (runs 4:33)…..

Click for link to Merriam-Webster Word of the Year list

illustration of gaslighting two large hands twirl string around a the head of a figure in silhouette

 

 

 

 

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU:     Charlie does one final mowing for the year and then the lawnmower dies  (runs 3:55)…..

 

 

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and Art and YOU:     A skunk is NOT what you want to experience at a football game (runs 2:48)…..

 

 

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU:     As we enjoy a Mannheim Monday Christmas song, Denyse tells us she’s experienced it in person, and this weekend, will enjoy another Christmas

 

 

 

Latest WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

WSGW OnLine Poll: Christmas Shopping

 

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Mannheim Monday “God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen“.   During the Christmas season, Monday songs are dedicated to Mannheim Steamroller, who will once again be the basis of the WSGW Christmas Programming Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with “Mannheim Steamroller’s An American Christmas”, presented by Frankenmuth Credit Union.

