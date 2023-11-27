WSGW Morning Team: November 27, 2023 (Monday)

It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

***********************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: What a weekend for Michigan Football, MSU hires a new coach, a high school football championship for a team in the Thumb, and the Spirit are the hottest team on ice (runs 6:42)…..

***********************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: How was your weekend? Did you get the chance to use your winter driving skills for the first time?!?!

***********************************************

Merriam-Webster “Word of the Year”

***********************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Is this possibly the worst fake license plate ever?!?! (runs 2:50)…..

Calif. / Benicia PD Facebook

***********************************************

Giant Tumbleweed on a Four-Lane Road in California

@tuidelescribano/Screen shot by NPR

***********************************************

Special Deals now on Rocket Grab Plus…..

***********************************************

WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU….. When do YOU think is the right time to start displaying Christmas decorations and playing Christmas music?

***********************************************

You can join WSGW and Our Sister Alpha Media Stations to help shine a little light into the lives of hospitalized children during the holidays at Covenant HealthCare!

***********************************************

WSGW, along with our sister station 94.5 The Moose, honor the United States of America with the “Pledge Kid”, presented by Dan Dan the Mattress Man!

Each weekday after the 7am news, the WSGW Morning Team with Charlie and Mike will play a recording of the Pledge of Allegiance from a school age kid.

Click the link to find out how to submit your kid reciting the pledge!

Here is the Pledge Kid(s) for November 24

***********************************************

REMINDER!

Great Rocket Grab Plus Deals are Always Available!

Half Off Deals that can make Great Christmas Gifts!

Click Link for Rocket Grab Plus

***********************************************

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

***********************************************

The WSGW Morning Team Studio Sponsor (and overall studio sponsor)

Premier Kitchen & Bath Gallery in Midland

Proud to offer full lines from top manufacturers in the industry.

When you work with Premier Kitchen & Bath Gallery, you will have access to the latest product options and designs.

***********************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: It’s a Mannheim Monday! Mannheim Steamroller “Joy to the World”

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to TheMorning Team