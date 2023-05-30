WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW Morning Team: May 30, 2023 (Tuesday)

By Charlie Rood
May 30, 2023 5:13AM EDT
Share
WSGW Morning Team: May 30, 2023 (Tuesday)
van

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike  –  presented  by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Senior Prank!   School Listed for Sale on Zillow!

The prank Zillow listing of Meade High School in Anne Arundel County.

 

 

 

 

 

(Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife)

 

 

************************************************

 

A Government Official in India Orders a Reservoir Drained to Find His Smartphone

india-reservoir.jpg

 

 

************************************************

 

 

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

50% OFF a Family Meal Deal to Cottage Inn Pizza in Saginaw ($50 VALUE!)

 

 

************************************************

 

 

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU: Detroit Sports Teams and the Playoffs

 

 

************************************************

 

 

You Could Win a $1000 Gift Certificate to the Business of Your Choice!   Click to Enter Today…..

Mid-Michigan Spring Makeover 2023

 

 

************************************************

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull

on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

 

 

 

************************************************

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     The Dave Clark Five “Everybody Knows“.   Guitarist Lenny Davidson is 79.   Sang lead on this song.

 

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms:    [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to TheMorning Team

Popular Stories

1

Police Searching for Missing Northern Michigan Teens
2

Fake Police Scam Making Rounds in Saginaw
3

Saginaw County Man and Mom Charged in Toddler's Death
4

Truck Crashes into Saginaw Township Church, Victim Deceased
5

Fashion Square Cutting Incident