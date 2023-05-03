WSGW Morning Team: May 2, 2023 (Wednesday)

It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU! Would you favor a social media ban for children under 13 and parental permission to use for kids aged 13-17?

Charlie and Mike and YOU: AI may be used by a major company to reduce its workforce, and a study using AI may allow minds to be read (runs 7:54)…..

Charlie and Mike and YOU: You could win $1000 in a contest where you have to watch all 10 movies in this long running series (runs 3:57)…..

Click for Link to FinanceBuzz to Enter “Fast & Furious” Contest

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Are crows carrying land mines in Ukraine (runs 3:13)…..

The upcoming coronation of King Charles is causing some quirky stories to be reported

Miami Police Respond to 911 Call for Fighting Goats

One Million Bees Released in Traffic Crash

Latest Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU to have Axe Throwing Fun at The Bearded Axe…..

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull

on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

Wake Up Song of the Day: Bachman-Turner Overdrive “Let It Ride“. An honor song for Tim Bachman who died over the weeked at age 71. He was with the group on their first two albums before leaving. He was part of two big hit songs for BTO, including this song and “Takin’ Care of Business”.

