WSGW Morning Team: March 4, 2024 (Monday)

It's the WSGW Monday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike and Jonathan

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: How was your Weekend? Charlie and his Men’s Hockey Team “dies” on Sunday, plus Charlie shops for groceries on Saturday and finds a great “Pop Tarts” deal, no deal on Oreo cookies, and where are the graham crackers anyway?!?!

https://www.thedailybeast.com/student-toe-licking-fundraiser-sparks-investigation-into-deer-creek-high-school-in-oklahoma

PHOTO: Knight Frank

CLEVELAND (AP) — Drivers on an Ohio interstate came upon an unusual traffic hazard over the weekend — a pair of police horses trotting against traffic on the highway. The two animals on the lam caused an unusual traffic jam Saturday afternoon as they wove through slowing traffic and then stopped it on Interstate 90 in the downtown Cleveland area.

Cleveland.com reports that video from the Ohio Department of Transportation showed the animals trotting on the side of the road near the unit’s stables at about 12:15 p.m. Saturday. Another video showed them headed westbound in the eastbound interstate lanes, slowing and then halting traffic.

The camera follows the animals, ultimately trailed by a police cruiser with flashing lights, heading further along the highway and then down an onramp before cutting across a grassy section onto a side street and out of view.

Cleveland Police Sgt. Wilfredo Diaz told reporters that the horses were members of the department’s mounted division. He said they “inadvertently strayed” during “routine care and exercise.” “Mounted officers promptly recovered both horses, ensuring their safety, and no further incidents ensued,” Diaz said.

U.S. Postal Service to Release “Save Manatees” Postage Stamp…..

IMAGE: U.S. Postal Service

Wake Up Song of the Day: The Rolling Stones “Start Me Up”. It’s a “Songs that Peaked at #2 Monday”! Every Monday, we play a song that you may think hit #1, but never did. Or, perhaps you thought this song never did as well to reach #2! In 1981, The Rolling Stones released “Start Me Up” as the lead single from the album “Tattoo You”. It peaked at #2 for 3 weeks, kept off the top of the chart by Christopher Cross “Arthur’s Theme” for one week and by Hall and Oates “Private Eyes” for two more weeks. The infectious “thump” to the song was achieved using mixer Bob Clearmountain’s famed “bathroom reverb”, a process involving the recording of some of the song’s vocal and drum tracks with a miked speaker in the bathroom of the Power Station recording studio in New York City. It was there where final touches were added to the song, including Jagger’s switch of the main lyrics from “start it up” to “start me up.”

