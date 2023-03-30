WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW Morning Team: March 30, 2023

By Charlie Rood
March 30, 2023 4:21AM EDT
Share
WSGW Morning Team: March 30, 2023
Tigers

It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael (off today) –  presented  by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

 

 

It’s Opening Day

Detroit Tigers at Tampa Bay Rays

2:45 on 790 NewsRadio WSGW

WSGW is Your Home for Tigers Baseball for 56 Consecutive Years

 

 

 

For many, many years, for Tigers Opening Day, we receive a gift from Loyal Listener and Loyal Tigers Fan, Rosalie McFall from Saginaw

THANK YOU, Rosalie, for the special cookies and napkins!

 

 

 

*************************************************

 

Every Thursday Morning after the 7:30am news during the Ontario Hockey League Season, Charlie talks with Voice of Spirit Hockey, Dillon Clark, and this week, talking Playoff Hockey

 

Click for Link to Saginaw Spirit and Playoff Information and Tickets

 

 

 

*************************************************

 

 

 

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

50% OFF CPL Class from Applied Training Solutions!

 

 

 

*************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU:

 

*************************************************

 

 

FREE, Family Friendly Event on Saturday, April 8…..

WSGW and Fashion Square Mall present: “Our Kids World”

 

 

*************************************************

 

 

Refresh Your Vehicle!   Your Chance to Win a $238 Detail Package from Paint Bull in Saginaw!   Entry deadline is March 30 at midnight!

Paint Bull Contest Box (deadline to enter March 30 at midnight)

 

*************************************************

 

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull

on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

 

************************************************

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     For Opening Day John Fogerty “Centerfield

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms:    [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to TheMorning Team

Popular Stories

1

Three People Charged with Torture and Killing of Animals
2

Police Search for Two Suspects in Attempted Robbery in Bay City
3

Bay City Plans to Issue Bonds for Infrastructure Improvements
4

Michigan Couple Waives Extradition Hearing in Kansas Double Murder
5

Bay City Metro to Reroute Busses around Toll Bridges