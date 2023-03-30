WSGW Morning Team: March 30, 2023

It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael (off today) – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

It’s Opening Day

Detroit Tigers at Tampa Bay Rays

2:45 on 790 NewsRadio WSGW

WSGW is Your Home for Tigers Baseball for 56 Consecutive Years

For many, many years, for Tigers Opening Day, we receive a gift from Loyal Listener and Loyal Tigers Fan, Rosalie McFall from Saginaw

THANK YOU, Rosalie, for the special cookies and napkins!

*************************************************

Every Thursday Morning after the 7:30am news during the Ontario Hockey League Season, Charlie talks with Voice of Spirit Hockey, Dillon Clark, and this week, talking Playoff Hockey

Click for Link to Saginaw Spirit and Playoff Information and Tickets

*************************************************

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

*************************************************

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

*************************************************

FREE, Family Friendly Event on Saturday, April 8…..

*************************************************

Refresh Your Vehicle! Your Chance to Win a $238 Detail Package from Paint Bull in Saginaw! Entry deadline is March 30 at midnight!

*************************************************

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull

on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: For Opening Day John Fogerty “Centerfield” Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to TheMorning Team