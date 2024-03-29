WSGW Morning Team: March 29, 2024 (Friday)

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike and Jonathan (off this morning) – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

March 27 (UPI) — A Cheshire, England, woman rescued what she believed to be an abandoned baby hedgehog and took it to a local animal hospital, where veterinarians told her she had actually rescued the pom pom from a beanie hat.

The Lower Moss Wood Nature Reserve & Wildlife Hospital said in a Facebook post that the “kind soul” rescued what she thought was a very shy baby hedgehog and took it home.

She brought it to the animal hospital the next day, concerned that it hadn’t “moved or pooped all night,” veterinarian Janet Kotze told The Independent.

Veterinarians then informed the woman that she had actually rescued the pom pom from the top of a beanie hat.

“She was an older lady, maybe sixties or seventies, well-spoken and well-meaning,” Kotze said. “She said she could see something on the roadside that looked like a hedgehog.”

“From a distance you take it at face value. She didn’t handle it at all — she scooped it in a box with some cat food and left it alone in a warm, dark place. She did everything so well. She barely peeked at it because she didn’t want to stress it out,” Kotze said.

The animal hospital praised the woman for her good intentions.

“Remember, kindness knows no bounds, even when it’s to a faux furry friend,” the Facebook post said.

Wake Up Song of the Day: John Denver “Sunshine on My Shoulders”. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50-60-70 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. In 1974, John hit #1 for 1 week with this song. This was his first #1. John said he “wrote the song in Minnesota at the time I call ‘late winter, early spring’. It was a dreary day, gray and slushy. The snow was melting and it was too cold to go outside and have fun, but God, you’re ready for spring. You want to get outdoors again and you’re waiting for that sun to shine, and you remember how sometimes just the sun itself can make you feel good. And in that very melancholy frame of mind I wrote ‘Sunshine on My Shoulders’.”

