WSGW Morning Team: March 28, 2023 (Tuesday)

Bear Enjoys Backyard Play Yard

March 27 (UPI) — A New York woman who spotted a black bear playing in her yard captured video of the animal climbing onto her family’s trampoline.

Anna Cory-Watson said she glanced out her window in Wappingers Falls and was shocked to see a bear investigating the various items in her yard.

“I was elated when I saw the bear outside my window,” Cory-Watson told Newsweek.

“I knew I was seeing something I was unlikely to ever see again. And that was before it started playing with the soccer ball. Everything that unfolded in front of me felt surreal.”

“I immediately grabbed my phone and started taking pictures,” she told The Dodo. “I couldn’t believe it.”

Cory-Watson’s video, which she posted to YouTube, shows the bear playing with a soccer ball, wrestling with a garden hose, carrying a broom and tentatively bouncing on the trampoline.

“The bear played in our yard for a couple of hours,” Cory-Watson said. “At one point we thought it had taken off but when it came back, it got in the trampoline.”

