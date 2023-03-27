WSGW Morning Team: March 27, 2023 (Monday)

It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

Charlie and Michael and YOU: A new study from Sweden to combat social anxiety suggests a very unique way to get help (runs 4:36)…..

Charlie and Michael and YOU: A seemingly strange punishment for a man involved in a failed driving test (runs 3:35)…..

Dog Gets Home Run Ball

PHOTO: Twitter/@Cut4

Wake Up Song of the Day: The Click Five “Just The Girl“. It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song! For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40. Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”. In 2005, this Boston based band had a hit with this song. They actually had more success in other countries, achieving eight #1 singles in seven different nations, but never the United States. The group was only together for 9 years. Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

