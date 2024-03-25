WSGW Morning Team: March 25, 2024 (Monday)

It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike and Jonathan – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

From Bedfordshire, England and the Woburn Safari Park…..

These black bears wasted no time clambering on to a swan pedalo when it appeared in their enclosure at Woburn Safari Park in Bedfordshire.

Keeper Tommy Babbington added the quirky paddle boat to keep the animals entertained after a large pool of water formed at the site during the recent wet weather.

“It was great fun for visitors to see them climb on board,” he said. “We love devising new ways to provide food, scent and habitat enrichment that stimulates their natural foraging behaviours,” added Mr Babbington. “There’s been so much wet weather this year that a new mini lake has formed in the black bears’ drive-through, so we had the idea of turning this into interesting enrichment for them. The sleuth of bears was immediately intrigued by their new neighbour and wasted no time in investigating the swan paddle boat.”

Wake Up Song of the Day: Smokey Robinson “Being With You”. It’s a “Songs that Peaked at #2 Monday”! Every Monday, we play a song that you may think hit #1, but never did. Or, perhaps you thought this song never did as well to reach #2! In 1981, Smokey Robinson peaked at #2 for three weeks behind Kim Carnes “Bette Davis Eyes”. It was his highest charting solo hit on the Billboard Hot 100. Smokey was #1 on the US Cash Box Top 100 and #1 for 5 weeks on the Hot Soul Singles chart. He was #1 in the UK. Now, how about this relationship between Smokey and Kim Carnes. Before “Bette Davis Eyes”, Kim’s last hit was a remake of a Smokey song “More Love”. Smokey like Kim’s version so much he decided to write her another song which was “Being With You”. However, Smokey’s producer heard his demo and told Smokey to record it himself. Interesting that a song he wrote for Kim, Smokey recorded himself, and was kept out of the top spot by Kim Carnes.

