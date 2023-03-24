WSGW Morning Team: March 24, 2023 (Friday)

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

Refresh Your Vehicle! Your Chance to Win a $238 Detail Package from Paint Bull in Saginaw! Entry deadline is March 30 at midnight!

*************************************************

The FTC announces proposals to help consumers cancel subscriptions and memberships easier

*************************************************

This 9-year-old boy is described as a “Rubik’s Cube Prodigy” as he has broken a Guinness World Record for solving a cube!

*************************************************

Weekend Events and Activities (runs 7:14)…..

*************************************************

Charlie and Michael and Art and YOU: For the first time ever, “barefoot tours” will be offered ad part of the crowing of King Charles III (runs 3:06)…..

*************************************************

Crossing guard dressed as traffic cone to promote safety

PHOTO: Whitney Durfee

*************************************************

*************************************************

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

*************************************************

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

*************************************************

Last Minute Availability! This special trip is March 31! Grab this Rocket Grab Plus Deal today!

*************************************************

“RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles SONGS FROM ABBEY ROAD AND THE ROOFTOP CONCERT LIVE!”

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 7:30pm

Jolt Credit Union Event Park

*************************************************

The WSGW Home Improvement Contest presented by the Saginaw Home Builders Association is Your Chance to Win a $1,000 gift certificate to your choice of business!

*************************************************

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Denyse and Pat is now sponsored by

Paint Bull

on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: The O’Jays “Love Train“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, 50 years ago in 1973, The O’Jays were #1 with this song. This is the song that stopped Roberta Flack’s 4 week run at #1 with “Killing Me Softly”, and then Roberto would return for one more week at #1. This was The O’Jays only #1 pop song. The group had several #1 R&B Songs. Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to TheMorning Team