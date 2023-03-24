WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW Morning Team: March 24, 2023 (Friday)

By Charlie Rood
March 24, 2023 6:23AM EDT
The FTC announces proposals to help consumers cancel subscriptions and memberships easier

Federal Trade Commission seal is seen at a news conference at FTC Headquarters in Washington, U.S., July 24, 2019.

 

 

 

This 9-year-old boy is described as a “Rubik’s Cube Prodigy” as he has broken a Guinness World Record for solving a cube!

 

 

Weekend Events and Activities  (runs 7:14)…..

 

 

Charlie and Michael and Art and YOU:    For the first time ever, “barefoot tours” will be offered ad part of the crowing of King Charles III  (runs 3:06)…..

 

 

 

 

Crossing guard dressed as traffic cone to promote safety

PHOTO:     Whitney Durfee

Whitney Durfee dresses up as traffic cone to raise awareness about safety at crosswalks.

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     The O’Jays “Love Train“.   It’s the Friday Flashback Song!   We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform.   Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform.   On this date, 50 years ago in 1973, The O’Jays were #1 with this song.   This is the song that stopped Roberta Flack’s 4 week run at #1 with “Killing Me Softly”, and then Roberto would return for one more week at #1.   This was The O’Jays only #1 pop song.   The group had several #1 R&B Songs.

 

 

