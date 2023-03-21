WSGW Morning Team: March 21, 2023 (Tuesday)

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team with Charlie and Denyse and Pat – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

Every Tuesday following the 8:30am news on the WSGW Morning Team Show, it’s the “Michigan History Moment”, and this morning, featuring “The Mormon King” (runs 2:44…..)

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: Help is on the way for a high school freshman in Michigan trying to find shoes for his size 23 feet (runs

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: A job posting for a restaurant server job is getting attention for its humor, but also its in your face honesty (runs 3:10)…..

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and Art and YOU: Charlie has an encounter on the way to work and he backs down (runs 4:10)…..

Click for Link to Story: Did You know about this dinosaur, thought to have the longest neck on any animal ever?!?!

IMAGE: An artist’s impression issued by the Natural History Museum of Mamenchisaurus sinocanadorums

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: The White House is preparing to host the annual Easter Egg Roll and PETA has a suggestion for a egg friendly event

President Joe Biden today will award the 2021 National Humanities Medals and the National Medal of Arts at a ceremony at the White House

Actress and producer Mindy Kaling, singer Gladys Knight, and actor and comedian Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Dashcam video of a semi crashing into three police cars (no one hurt)…..

Camera lost in a river 13 years ago still produces pictures…..

“RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles SONGS FROM ABBEY ROAD AND THE ROOFTOP CONCERT LIVE!”

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 7:30pm

Jolt Credit Union Event Park

