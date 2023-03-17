WSGW Morning Team: March 17, 2023 (Friday)

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team with Charlie and Denyse and Pat – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

Click for Bay City St. Patrick’s Day Parade Information

Parade Marshal Agnes (Brennan) Reder

and

St. Patrick’s Day Parade Queen and Princess and Court

Click for Bay City St. Patrick’s Day Races Information

*************************************************

Click to Enter the Chips Ahoy Contest

PHOTO: Chips Ahoy

*************************************************

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

*************************************************

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

*************************************************

The WSGW Home Improvement Contest presented by the Saginaw Home Builders Association is Your Chance to Win a $1,000 gift certificate to your choice of business!

*************************************************

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Denyse and Pat is now sponsored by

Paint Bull

on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Roberta Flack “Killing Me Softly“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, 50 years ago in 1973, Roberta was #1 for 5 weeks. The first four weeks consecutive, then dropped out for one week, then back at #1 for one more week. Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to TheMorning Team