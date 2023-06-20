WSGW Morning Team: June 20, 2023 (Tuesday)

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

Every Tuesday following the 8:30am news on the WSGW Morning Team Show, it’s the “Michigan History Moment”, and this morning, featuring “Grand Hotel” (runs 3:11)…..

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Eagles intend to make baby hawks a meal for their eaglet, but end up caring the for the hawks as their own (runs 4:18)…..

Link to Bald Eagles Adopting Hawks story with pictures and videos

PHOTO: Wildlife Photographer Jann Nichols

Charlie and Mike and YOU: The Kremlin claims the United States plans to attack Russian soldiers with drones dropping malaria infected mosquitoes (runs 3:05)…..

Charlie and Mike and YOU: A four-year-old boy, who is a transformers fan, wins a contest with a clever name suggestion for a new “police vehicle” in England (runs 1:57)…..

PHOTO: Devon and Cornwall Police

Gold Bar Vending Machines in South Korea

Photo: GS Retail

https://news.yahoo.com/gravity-defying-revamping-inca-rope-070040312.html

Wake Up Song of the Day: Lionel Richie “All Night Long (All Night)“. He’s 74 today.

