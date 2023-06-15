WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW Morning Team: June 15, 2023 (Thursday)

By Charlie Rood
June 15, 2023 5:09AM EDT
WSGW Morning Team: June 15, 2023 (Thursday)
It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike –  presented  by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

 

 

Tonight and Tomorrow, You can Have Fun and Help Out Local Charities…..

Saginaw YMCA "Concerts for a Cause" Festival

 

 

 

 

Charlie and Mike and YOU:     A survey asking people aged 50+ to offer up their regrets and advice to the younger generations  (runs 8:32)…..

 

Charlie and Mike and YOU:     A bar in Chicago makes a new drink based on a Taylor Swift inspired incident  (runs 2:44)…..

 

 

June 14 (UPI) — A 73-year-old woman who decided to play the Oregon Lottery’s Win for Life game for the first time earned a jackpot worth $52,000 a year for life.

The Oregon Lottery said Ruth Salvatore, 73, of Grants Pass, bought five tickets for the June 4 Win for Life drawing at the Grants Pass Fred Meyer store.

Salvatore told lottery officials she was excited to discover she had won $2 on one ticket and was shocked when her last ticket turned out to be a top prize winner.

Salvatore said the $52,000 a year prize is especially meaningful since she and her husband, Ed, are celebrating their 52nd anniversary this month.

The winner said her prize money will go toward remodeling her home and taking a trip to Cancun with her husband.

PHOTO:     Oregon Lottery

Ruth Salvatore tried the Oregon Lottery's Win for Life game for the first time and scored a prize of $52,000 a year for life. Photo courtesy of the Oregon Lottery

 

 

 

 

 

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

50% OFF a $25 voucher to Farmer’s Home Tavern in Hemlock!

 

 

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

WSGW OnLine Poll: The Indictment of Former President Trump

 

 

 

THE DEADLINE TO ENTER IS THIS FRIDAY, JUNE 16

You Could Win a $1000 Gift Certificate to the Business of Your Choice!   Click to Enter Today…..

Mid-Michigan Spring Makeover 2023

 

 

 

WSGW Invites YOU to Have Fun for a Cause…..

Saginaw YMCA "Concerts for a Cause" Festival

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull

on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Air Suppy “The One That You Love“.

 

 

