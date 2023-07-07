WSGW Morning Team: July 7, 2023 (Friday)

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

Charlie and Mike and YOU: WSGW the victim of a power outage and generator failure yesterday

PHOTO: Founders

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

***********************************************

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

***********************************************

Click for Link to Jolt Credit Union Event Park: Information and Tickets for “Rain – A Tribute to the Beatles”

***********************************************

YOU Can Win a $1000 Gift Certificate to Help YOUR Old Ugly House!

***********************************************

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull

on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Robin Thicke featuring T.I. and Pharrell “Blurred Lines“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. 10 years ago in 2013, Robin and his friends were #1 for 12 weeks with this song that proved to be the biggest hit of 2013. It was #1 in 25 countries around the world. The song became the subject of a legal dispute with the family of Marvin Gaye and Bridgeport Music, who argued the song infringed on copyrights to Gaye’s 1977 single “Got to Give It Up”. Thicke and Williams were found liable for copyright infringement by a federal jury in March 2015, and Gaye was awarded posthumous songwriting credit based on the royalties pledged to his estate.

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to TheMorning Team