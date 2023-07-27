WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW Morning Team: July 27, 2023 (Thursday)

By Charlie Rood
July 27, 2023 6:29AM EDT
WSGW Morning Team: July 27, 2023 (Thursday)
Reality

It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike –  presented  by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

 

 

Charlie and Mike and YOU:     Congratulations to the Midland Northeast Little League team and its State Championship  (runs 1:37)…..

 

Charlie and Mike and YOU:     Testimony in Washington from members of the military regarding Unidentified Aerial Phenomena  (runs 7:42)…..

 

 

Charlie and Mike and YOU:     Thanks to a listener following up from our discussion yesterday on French’s Mustard Skittles, today we have Lay’s Ketchup Chips

 

Charlie and Mike and YOU:     A new world record is set for most “rope skips in one minute”   (runs 3:48)…..

Click for Link to Story and to See Video

split-image-of-zhou-qi-with-his-friends-and-with-GWR-certificate

 

 

 

Charlie and Mike and YOU:     Beware of Hammerhead Worms   (runs 4:25)…..

 

PHOTO:   NeagoneFo, Getty Images/Stockphoto

Also known as land planarians or shovel-headed garden worms, hammerhead worms are a terrestrial flatworm with a half-moon shaped head.

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Sinead O’Connor “Nothing Compares 2 U“.   Sinead died yesterday at age 56.

 

 

