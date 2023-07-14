WSGW Morning Team: July 14, 2023 (Friday)

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Snake wrangling the longest Burmese Python ever measured in Florida (runs 3:47)

Longest Burmese Python Ever Measured is Caught in Florida

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Have you ever fallen into a Thirst Trap?!?! (runs 4:03)…..

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Family members winning lottery jackpots, is it genetics?!?! (runs 2:20)…..

July 12 (UPI) — A vacationing teenager with a metal detector came to the rescue when a dropped ring nearly foiled a proposal on a South Carolina beach. The Myrtle Beach Police Department said a Tennessee man flagged down officers and explained he had been preparing to propose to his girlfriend when he realized the ring had been dropped somewhere in the sand. Police, including a K9 named Goggles, set about searching for the ring and soon received an offer of help from Isaiah Krekeler, 15, who was visiting Myrtle Beach from Ohio. Krekeler had brought his metal detector for some beach treasure-hunting, and he was able to locate the ring in under a minute. The teenager said he only wants one reward from the couple. “If they have a son, name the son after me,” he told Good Morning America.

Wake Up Song of the Day: The Police “Every Breath You Take“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. 40 years ago in 1983, The Police had the biggest hit of the year, spending 8 weeks at #1. A week longer than Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean”. “Every Breath You Take” won the Grammy for Song of the Year, beating Jackson’s “Billie Jean”. The song also won the Grammy for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal. The album it came from, “Synchronicity”, won the Grammy for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal.

