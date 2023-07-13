WSGW Morning Team: July 13, 2023 (Thursday)

It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Scientists have determined what makes an earworm and creates a list of the Top 20 All-Time Earworms (runs 8:27)…..

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Former Piston Andre Drummond shares a powerful message about attitude and being a good teammate (runs 3:33)…..

Charlie and Mike and Art and YOU: Are we living in a new epoch?!?!

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Free french fries and free donuts?!?! (runs 3:40)…..

Man Receives an Eviction Notice after 50 Years

Click for Link to Story and Pictures

PHOTO: AP Photo/Ariel Schalit

July 12 (UPI) — Mail delivery has been temporarily suspended to a Texas neighborhood due to a dive-bombing hawk that has been targeting postal workers — and anyone else who goes outside.

Residents of Milam Place and Kenwood Avenue in the Travis Heights neighborhood of Austin said they have recently been forced to keep an eye on the sky to avoid being struck in the head by the bird.

“My brother was on a run, and he thought I punched him in the back of the head, which I haven’t done in 15 years,” Alfred Del Barrio told KTBC-TV. “I’ve always been able to dodge it. I just kind of like go underneath my awning or run into my car.”

The U.S. Postal Service recently informed residents they would have to retrieve their mail from South Congress Post Office for the time being.

“The Postal Service always strives to provide the best possible service; however, the safety of our employees and customers is our priority,” officials wrote in a statement.

Wildlife biologist Blake Hendon with the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife said the hawk is likely protecting its young.

“This is the time of year that they have constructed nests earlier in the season. They’ve laid eggs. And now at this point in time in the season, they are raising their young,” he said.

He said the hawk’s aggression should subside once the newly hatched birds are large enough to fly off, usually about six to seven weeks.

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU

YOU Can Win a $1000 Gift Certificate to Help YOUR Old Ugly House!

