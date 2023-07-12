WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW Morning Team: July 12, 2023 (Wednesday)

By Charlie Rood
July 12, 2023 5:15AM EDT
WSGW Morning Team: July 12, 2023 (Wednesday)
Supreme Court

It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike –  presented  by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

 

 

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

WSGW OnLine Poll: Supreme Court Term Limits

 

 

***********************************************

 

 

Charlie and Mike and YOU:   Here is the ultimate cheeseburger!!!

 

 

 

***********************************************

 

 

Charlie and Mike and YOU:

 

***********************************************

 

Charlie and Mike and Art and YOU:     You could get paid for watching all the Barbie movies  (runs

 

Click for Link to Enter the Barbie Movie Contest

 

 

***********************************************

 

 

Charlie and Mike and YOU:     Man is selling a renovated missile silo and says you could move in and live in it today  (runs 2:55)…..

 

***********************************************

 

 

Charlie and Mike and You:     Man makes a career out of begging

 

 

***********************************************

 

 

Police Investigate “Screaming Woman”, but it turns out to be a Parrot

PHOTO:     Steve Wood

Steve Wood with his parrot Freddie. (Steve Wood / SWNS)

 

 

***********************************************

 

 

 

Michigan Fruit Pie Competition at the Saginaw County Fair presented by: Star of the West Milling, Michigan Sugar, American Crystal Sugar Beets

 

 

***********************************************

 

 

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

50% OFF Backwoods Blueberries Family Fun Deal – 20lbs of you pick blueberries, one dozen donuts and a 20oz jar of jam! ($60 VALUE!)

 

 

***********************************************

 

 

YOU Can Win a $1000 Gift Certificate to Help YOUR Old Ugly House!

This Old Ugly House | $1,000 Backyard Makeover

 

 

***********************************************

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull

on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

 

************************************************

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Walter Egan “Magnet and Steel“.   Walter is 75 today.

 

 

