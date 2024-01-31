WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW Morning Team: January 31, 2024 (Wednesday)

By Charlie Rood
January 31, 2024 3:54AM EST
Lions

It's the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike and Jonathan

 

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU: Detroit Lions and The Super Bowl

 

***********************************************

 

 

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU:     Two weeks from today, Detroit Tigers pitchers and catchers report, and the Tigers are a team to watch according to some analysts, plus WSGW is ready for a 57th consecutive season as your home for the Tigers and this is who you will hear on your radio this summer…..

 

 

 

***********************************************

 

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and Art and YOU:     WSGW, your broadcast home for Saginaw Spirit Hockey, will present a special “audio presentation” of the special series “Spirit Rising” leading up to the Spirit hosting the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow…..

 

 

 

***********************************************

 

 

 

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU:     Mattel introducing its first-ever Barbie NFL Super Bowl Champion Doll…..

 

Click for Link to Order from Mattel Creations

Image:     Mattel Creations

EMBARGOED UNTIL 8 AM ET, TUESDAY, JAN. 30: Mattel Creations is planning its first-ever Barbie NFL Super Bowl Champion doll, a Little People Collector Super Bowl LVIII Champions set, and a Super Bowl UNO deck.

 

 

***********************************************

 

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU:     OOPS!   Autocorrect is blamed for the error on this sign on a Pizza Hut in Florida!   But, the restaurant had some fun with it…..

 

Image from Facebook

A Pizza Hut location in northern Ontario has gone viral not for its pizza or specials but rather for an unfortunate typo. (Image from Facebook)

 

Marc Girard, GM of the Pizza Hut, had some fun by posting this follow up sign…..

May be an image of pizza

 

*********************************************

 

 

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU:     Valentine’s Day is two weeks from today, and for those that may be celebrating in a different way…..

 

Click for Link to Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center in New Jersey

 

*********************************************

 

Royal Canadian Mounted Police asking the public for help after a 500-pound taxidermy polar bear was stolen from a resort in Sturgeon County…..

PHOTO:     RCMP

 

*********************************************

 

Alicia Devine/USA Today Network

Johnny and Penny Reynolds stand in their front yard with a sign that reads "STOP MONKEY FARM!" The monkey breeding facility is slated to be built adjacent to their property in Bainbridge, Georgia.

 

*********************************************

 

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

50% OFF CPL CLASS FROM APPLIED TRAINING SOLUTIONS

 

***********************************************

 

WSGW, along with our sister station 94.5 The Moose, honor the United States of America with the “Pledge Kid”, presented by Dan Dan the Mattress Man!

Each weekday after the 7am news, the WSGW Morning Team with Charlie and Mike will play a recording of the Pledge of Allegiance from a school age kid.

Click the link to find out how to submit your kid reciting the pledge!

WSGW “Pledge Kid” presented by Dan Dan the Mattress Man

Here is the Pledge Kid(s) for January 31, 2024…..

 

 

***********************************************

 

 

WSGW and our Sister Station, 94.5 The Moose, have teamed up with Forward to Honor Teachers…..

Forward Fuels Classrooms:   Vote for Your Favorite Teacher

Each Month, January – May, Listeners can nominate Teachers they believe should be chosen as “Teacher of the Month”

A Teacher will be chosen in a random drawing to win a $100 Gift Card to Forward Convenience Stores

At the end of the school year, the 5 “Teacher of the Month” winners will be placed in a random drawing to Win a Grand Prize…

A Shanty Creek Resort Getaway

Forward Fuels Classrooms: Vote for Your Favorite Teacher

 

***********************************************’

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     KC and the Sunshine Band “That’s the Way (I Like it)”.   Harry Wayne Casey is 73 today.

 

