WSGW Morning Team: January 30, 2024 (Tuesday)

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike and Jonathan – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

Congratulations to the January “Teacher of the Month”: Anita Kielpinski from Beaverton Elementary

***********************************************

Every Tuesday following the 8:30am news on the WSGW Morning Team Show, it’s the “Michigan History Moment”, and this morning, featuring “Faygo Pop”…..

***********************************************

Photo: Mandi Wright, Detroit Free Press

***********************************************

Detroit Free Press: Mackinac Bridge Steel Grate Pieces On Sale Again…..

Photo: The Mackinac Bridge Authority

***********************************************

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: It’s described as a first time ever seen event as a Great White Shark gives birth, or maybe not…..

***********************************************

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and Art and YOU…..

Image: Paul McCartney and Wings

***********************************************

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: Why is a famous Sriracha sauce more available again, and beware, that Winnie the Pooh crockpot could be a crock…..

This is the crockpot featured by Walmart online…..

THIS IS THE FAKE CROCKPOT MAKING ROUNDS ON SOCIAL MEDIA…..

***********************************************

Alicia Devine/USA Today Network

***********************************************

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

***********************************************

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

***********************************************

WSGW, along with our sister station 94.5 The Moose, honor the United States of America with the “Pledge Kid”, presented by Dan Dan the Mattress Man!

Each weekday after the 7am news, the WSGW Morning Team with Charlie and Mike will play a recording of the Pledge of Allegiance from a school age kid.

Click the link to find out how to submit your kid reciting the pledge!

Here is the Pledge Kid(s) for January 29, 2024…..

Truck, 6-Year-Old, from Essexville

***********************************************

WSGW and our Sister Station, 94.5 The Moose, have teamed up with Forward to Honor Teachers…..

Forward Fuels Classrooms: Vote for Your Favorite Teacher

Each Month, January – May, Listeners can nominate Teachers they believe should be chosen as “Teacher of the Month”

A Teacher will be chosen in a random drawing to win a $100 Gift Card to Forward Convenience Stores

At the end of the school year, the 5 “Teacher of the Month” winners will be placed in a random drawing to Win a Grand Prize…

A Shanty Creek Resort Getaway

***********************************************’

WSGW OnLine Streaming is Now Presented by

AND the WSGW Studios are Sponsored by:

Storm Master Exteriors – Your Ultimate Solution for Windows, Roofing, and Exterior Services

***********************************************

You can Help with this special project…..

***********************************************

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

***********************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: The Commodores “Lady (You Bring Me Up). Trumpeter William King is 75. He co-wrote this song with his wife.

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to TheMorning Team