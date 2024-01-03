WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW Morning Team: January 3, 2024 (Wednesday)

By Charlie Rood
January 3, 2024 5:19AM EST
Michigan

It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike and Jonathan –  presented  by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

 

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..  Predict what the Wolverines will do in the National Championship Game…..

WSGW OnLine Poll: Michigan Plays for the National Championship

 

***********************************************

 

 

Click this Link from MidMichiganNow to check out “Stargazer Events” for 2024  

This is the first one going on TODAY, January 3, 2024

PHOTO:     The perihelion is when Earth is closest to the sun (NOAA)

 

 

***********************************************

 

 

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU:     An immigration scam for the victims to be approved for a visa (not the credit card)…..

 

***********************************************

 

 

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU:     Steamboat “Mickey Mouse” Willie is now a horror movie, not once, but twice…..

 

 

***********************************************

 

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU:     A massive pothole in Grand Haven is getting attention  (runs 4:14 after :30 ad)

PHOTO:   TV Station 13ABC

 

***********************************************

 

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and Art and YOU:     A 13-year-old does a “Tetris” first…..

 

 

***********************************************

 

 

Twins Born!   One on December 31, 2023 and the other on January 1, 2024…..

 

***********************************************

 

 

Latest Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

50% OFF a $20 Certificate to JB’s Market in Munger!

 

 

***********************************************

 

You can Help with this special project…..

Shine Bright Saginaw Mural Project

 

 

***********************************************

 

 

WSGW, along with our sister station 94.5 The Moose, honor the United States of America with the “Pledge Kid”, presented by Dan Dan the Mattress Man!

Each weekday after the 7am news, the WSGW Morning Team with Charlie and Mike will play a recording of the Pledge of Allegiance from a school age kid.

Click the link to find out how to submit your kid reciting the pledge!

WSGW “Pledge Kid” presented by Dan Dan the Mattress Man

Here is the Pledge Kid(s) for January 3, 2024…..

 

 

 

***********************************************

 

***********************************************

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Stephen Stills is 79 today

 

 

