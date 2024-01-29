WSGW Morning Team: January 29, 2024 (Monday)

It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike (off today) and Jonathan – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

Every Monday Morning after the 6:30am news, Your Morning Team talks Lions Football, anticipating this is the year we talk Lions Football all the way to the Super Bowl!!! Sadly, the last time this season! We include comments from Coach Campbell!

Daniel Mears, The Detroit News

Charlie and Jonathan and YOU: Disco restrooms at a chain of Kentucky convenience stores going viral…..

Charlie and Jonathan and YOU: The largest cruise ship in the world is launched…..

PHOTO: Marco BELLO

Alicia Devine/USA Today Network

Over the weekend in Indiana, a semi-truck caught fire and it was hauling circus zebras and camels which turned the roadway into a mini circus…..

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

WSGW, along with our sister station 94.5 The Moose, honor the United States of America with the "Pledge Kid"

Each weekday after the 7am news, the WSGW Morning Team with Charlie and Mike will play a recording of the Pledge of Allegiance from a school age kid.

Click the link to find out how to submit your kid reciting the pledge!

Here is the Pledge Kid(s) for January 29, 2024…..

WSGW and our Sister Station, 94.5 The Moose, have teamed up with Forward to Honor Teachers

Forward Fuels Classrooms: Vote for Your Favorite Teacher

Each Month, January – May, Listeners can nominate Teachers they believe should be chosen as “Teacher of the Month”

A Teacher will be chosen in a random drawing to win a $100 Gift Card to Forward Convenience Stores

At the end of the school year, the 5 “Teacher of the Month” winners will be placed in a random drawing to Win a Grand Prize…

A Shanty Creek Resort Getaway

You can Help with this special project…..

Wake Up Song of the Day: Creedence Clearwater Revival “Proud Mary”. It’s a “Songs that Peaked at #2 Monday”! Every Monday, we play a song that you may think hit #1, but never did. Or, perhaps you thought this song never did as well to reach #2! In 1969, CCR #2 for three weeks. The group was stopped from being #1 for one week by Sly and the Family Stone “Everyday People” and then two more weeks by Tommy Roe and “Dizzy”. In fact CCR is the group that never hit #1, but had 5 songs peak at #2!

