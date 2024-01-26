WSGW Morning Team: January 26, 2024 (Friday)

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

Charlie and Mike and YOU: The Lions announce the game day uniform for the NFC Championship on Sunday…..

Bringing 🧊 to the Bay pic.twitter.com/JcemerwM64 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 26, 2024

PHOTO: Detroit Lions

Charlie and Mike and YOU: The Lions and Metallica are loving each other, a drone show, and a new drink with football fans in mind…..

Here is link to get the Truly “Hot Wing Hard Seltzer”

PHOTO: Truly

Charlie and Mike and Art and YOU: Lions Odds/Game Weather/3 Reasons to Root for Lions

Country Music Stars Morgan Wallen and Eric Church have acquired and plan to relaunch Field and Stream Magazine

PHOTO: Field and Stream

Food Bank in England Receives Food Donation that Expired 25 Years Ago…..

PHOTO: SWNS

A spectacular picture from space showing what scientists say is a “master cluster being born”…..

PHOTO: ESA

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

Wake Up Song of the Day: Ringo Starr “You’re Sixteen”. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50-60-70 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. This song was #1 for 1 week in 1974. The song reunited Ringo with his Paul McCartney. Although McCartney is credited as having played the solo on a kazoo, reviewer Michael Verity has quoted the song’s producer Richard Perry as revealing that it wasn’t actually a kazoo: “In fact, the solo on ‘You’re Sixteen,’ which sounds like a kazoo or something, was Paul singing very spontaneously as we played that track back, so he’s singing the solo on that.” Harry Nilsson sang backing vocals. AND, the video for the song was created from his 1978 TV variety special which included Carrie Fisher as the girl! As time has gone on, the song has been considered controversial for his subject matter of an older man lusting after a 16-year-old. This is a cover version of the song first performed by American rockabilly singer Johnny Burnette, whose version peaked at #8.

