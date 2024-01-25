WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW Morning Team: January 25, 2024 (Thursday)

By Charlie Rood
January 25, 2024 4:46AM EST
Spirit

It's the WSGW Thursday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike

 

 

 

Saginaw Spirit Hockey is on WSGW 100.5 FM (and online wsgw.com – choose the local sports stream)

Every Thursday morning after the 7:30am news, Voice of Spirit Hockey Dillon Clark talks with Charlie offering a weekly update of all things Saginaw Spirit, this year your host of the Memorial Cup presented by Dow!   The conversation this morning includes a special guest regarding a the annual Shocks and Saves Game on Saturday!

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

Junfu Han, Detroit Free Press

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown celebrates the 31-23 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC divisional round at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024.

 

 

IMAGE:     Lincolnshire Wildlife Park

Steve Nichols The disclaimer notice on the swearing parrots' enclosure at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park

 

 

Matteson Capital has been planning out a complex called the Boardwalk at Bricktown in the Oklahoma capital, which was approved by the city council last August. New plans include a tower that would go up 1,907 feet

 

 

PHOTO:     Provo Police Department

A teen is facing charges after allegedly taping fish to ATMs at various banks in Provo, Utah.

 

 

 

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

WSGW OnLine Poll: Michigan’s Cannabis Industry

WSGW, along with our sister station 94.5 The Moose, honor the United States of America with the "Pledge Kid", presented by Dan Dan the Mattress Man!

Each weekday after the 7am news, the WSGW Morning Team with Charlie and Mike will play a recording of the Pledge of Allegiance from a school age kid.

Click the link to find out how to submit your kid reciting the pledge!

WSGW “Pledge Kid” presented by Dan Dan the Mattress Man

Here is the Pledge Kid(s) for January 25, 2024…..

 

 

WSGW and our Sister Station, 94.5 The Moose, have teamed up with Forward to Honor Teachers…..

Forward Fuels Classrooms:   Vote for Your Favorite Teacher

Each Month, January – May, Listeners can nominate Teachers they believe should be chosen as “Teacher of the Month”

A Teacher will be chosen in a random drawing to win a $100 Gift Card to Forward Convenience Stores

At the end of the school year, the 5 “Teacher of the Month” winners will be placed in a random drawing to Win a Grand Prize…

A Shanty Creek Resort Getaway

Forward Fuels Classrooms: Vote for Your Favorite Teacher

You can Help with this special project…..

Shine Bright Saginaw Mural Project

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Melanie “Brand New Key”.   An honor song as she has died at age 76.

