WSGW Morning Team: January 25, 2023 (Wednesday)

By Charlie Rood
January 25, 2023 4:35AM EST
WSGW Morning Team: January 25, 2023 (Wednesday)

It’s the WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Denyse and Pat…..

 

 

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

WSGW OnLine Poll: Fireworks in Michigan

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU:     An update on the Santa DNA story!   The results are in!   (runs 2:36)…..

 

 

Wyandotte (Michigan) Police Department

(Original Facebook Post from January 12)

Stealing is not only a crime but it is morally wrong too.   Some jobs, like that of being a police officer, require you to take an oath prior to starting.  Within the officer’s sworn oath is the promise to protect person’s property.
That being said, it saddens me to report that a current officer of the Wyandotte Police Department is under investigation for stealing!
The incident happened two days ago at the station.   Ofc. Barwig was eating lunch in the breakroom when he was called to assist with a person in the WPD jail.   He quickly jumped into service, leaving his half eaten lunch on the table.   A short while later Barwig and another officer returned to the breakroom only to find Ofc. Ice leisurely strolling out of the room licking his chops.   Barwig’s entire lunch was gone….  disappeared, vanished!
Ofc. Ice has invoked his fifth amendment right to remain silent and quite frankly is not cooperating with the investigation.   He has a history of rummaging through trash cans that are within his reach.   There have been several other accusations of him taking food right from coworker’s hands as they walk by.
WPD will consider our Facebook followers opinions on how to proceed with this investigation.
(UPDATE:   Facebook Post from January 18)
Dozens of attorneys have offered to defend Ofc Ice pro-bone-o- o!
We have been threatened with massive protests if we move forward with our investigation and/or charges.
Plus the overall public just doesn’t believe he is guilty. No video has been produced.
That being said Ofc Ice will not face any internal discipline or criminal charges.
Matter of fact one of his local supporters, Lunch Wyandotte, dropped him off a custom made sandwich today because they felt like he wasn’t being fed enough. Side note, they threw the officers a tray of sammies too!
The public has spoken. #nochargesforIce

 

May be an image of dog and text

 

 

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU:     It’s called “The Most Oreo Oreo”

 

 

 

Click for Link to Oreo OnLine

Coming to stores soon, a new limited edition Oreo: The Most Oreo Oreo cookies, with more creme filling and the creme filling includes ground Oreo cookies. Now available for pre-sale on OREO.com and in stores starting January 30.

 

 

 

So far only Portugal has adopted the white card. Pic: Canal 11

 

 

 

 

 

*************************************************

 

 

You have the Chance to Win a Car Detailing Package from Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

Entry Deadline:   Thursday, January 26, at Midnight!

Paint Bull Contest Box

 

 

A Bonus Rocket Grab Plus Launch Deal for YOU this week (along with the Salon Blue and Spa deals noted below)…..

$25 Gift Certificate to Super Cute

Two Great Deals from Salon Blu and Spa in Mt. Pleasant…..

Gel Manicure & a Salon Blu Gel Pedicure for only $60

Shampoo, Cut, and Deep Condition at Salon Blu for only $40!

 

 

Make Your Plans to Attend the Show on Saturday, February 12

Bliss Bridal Wedding Expo and Fashion Show

 

 

WSGW Invites You to Have Fun at a Special Fundraiser for the Disability Network of Mid-Michigan

Feathers and Fedoras

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Etta James “At Last“.   A “Memory” song for Etta, born on this date in 1938.   She passed away in 2012.   She was a six time Grammy Award winner, including a Lifetime Grammy in 2003, plus 17 Blues Music Awards.

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms:    [email protected]

