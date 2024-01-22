WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW Morning Team: January 22, 2004 (Monday)

By Charlie Rood
January 22, 2024 6:22AM EST
WSGW Morning Team: January 22, 2004 (Monday)
Lions

It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike –  presented  by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

 

 

Every Monday Morning after the 6:30am news, Your Morning Team talks Lions Football, anticipating this is the year we talk Lions Football all the way to the Super Bowl!!!     We include comments from Coach Campbell!

 

 

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and Art and YOU:     Rooting for the Lions can be good for you…..

 

 

 

 

 

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and Art and YOU:     Ford Field will be rocking with Fans when the Lions play in San Francisco, the Lions and 49ers have played in the playoffs before, and there is a “conspiracy theory” about the Super Bowl, plus

 

 

 

Image

 

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and Art and YOU:    The annual Burning Beetle Festival took place over the weekend…..

Matt Gade/Rapid City Journal via AP

Fireworks go off while the beetle goes up in flames after being set on fire during the 11th annual Burning Beetle event on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at Pageant Park in Custer, S.D. The event was created in response to the Mountain Pine Beetle infestation a few years ago and continues to bring awareness to the impact of the beetles. (Matt Gade/Rapid City Journal via AP)

 

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU:     An update on the theft of the Ruby Slippers and the theft of the Golden Toilet

AP Photo/Jeff Baenen, File

FILE - Ruby slippers once worn by Judy Garland in the "The Wizard of Oz" are displayed at a news conference on Sept. 4, 2018, at the FBI office in Brooklyn Center, Minn. Terry Jon Martin, the aging reformed mobster who has admitted stealing the slippers, gave into the temptation of “one last score” after an old mob associate led him to believe the famous shoes must be adorned with real jewels to justify their $1 million insured value according to a new memo filed ahead of his Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, sentencing in Duluth, Minn. (AP Photo/Jeff Baenen, File)

PHOTO:     William EDWARDS

The golden lavatory was stolen from Blenheim Palace in southern England in 2019 (William EDWARDS)

 

 

 

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and Art and YOU:     An honor song for Marlena Shaw…..

 

 

 

A Mysterious Bass Sound Might Be from Mating Fish…..

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2024/01/17/emerald-isle-most-expensive-whiskey-sold-2-8-million/72254615007/

PHOTO:     The Craft Irish Whiskey CompanyThe Emerald Isle, from The Craft Irish Whiskey Co., is a 30-year single malt in a walnut case with a decanter, a pair of tulip-shaped sipping glasses, a one-of-a-kind Fabergé egg , a watch, whiskey stones and two Cohiba cigars.

 

 

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

WSGW OnLine Poll: Congressional Pay Raise

 

 

WSGW, along with our sister station 94.5 The Moose, honor the United States of America with the “Pledge Kid”, presented by Dan Dan the Mattress Man!

Each weekday after the 7am news, the WSGW Morning Team with Charlie and Mike will play a recording of the Pledge of Allegiance from a school age kid.

Click the link to find out how to submit your kid reciting the pledge!

WSGW “Pledge Kid” presented by Dan Dan the Mattress Man

Here is the Pledge Kid(s) for January 22, 2024…..

 

 

 

 

WSGW and our Sister Station, 94.5 The Moose, have teamed up with Forward to Honor Teachers…..

Forward Fuels Classrooms:   Vote for Your Favorite Teacher

Each Month, January – May, Listeners can nominate Teachers they believe should be chosen as “Teacher of the Month”

A Teacher will be chosen in a random drawing to win a $100 Gift Card to Forward Convenience Stores

At the end of the school year, the 5 “Teacher of the Month” winners will be placed in a random drawing to Win a Grand Prize…

A Shanty Creek Resort Getaway

Forward Fuels Classrooms: Vote for Your Favorite Teacher

 

 

WSGW OnLine Streaming is Now Presented by:

Storm Master Exteriors – Your Ultimate Solution for Windows, Roofing, and Exterior Services

 

 

You can Help with this special project…..

Shine Bright Saginaw Mural Project

 

 

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

50% OFF COMPREHENSIVE AUTO DETAILING AT MINT DETAILING

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

Wake Up Song of the Day:    Village People “Y.M.C.A.”   It’s a “Songs that Peaked at #2 Monday”!   Every Monday, we play a song that you may think hit #1, but never did.   Or, perhaps you thought this song never did as well to reach #2!   In 1979, Village People peaked at #2 for three weeks.   The group was stopped from being #1 for one week by Chic with “Le Freak” and by two more weeks because of Rod Stewart’s “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?”.   It was #1 in at least 13 other countries!

 

