WSGW Morning Team: January 22, 2004 (Monday)

It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

Every Monday Morning after the 6:30am news, Your Morning Team talks Lions Football, anticipating this is the year we talk Lions Football all the way to the Super Bowl!!! We include comments from Coach Campbell!

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and Art and YOU: Rooting for the Lions can be good for you…..

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and Art and YOU: Ford Field will be rocking with Fans when the Lions play in San Francisco, the Lions and 49ers have played in the playoffs before, and there is a “conspiracy theory” about the Super Bowl, plus

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and Art and YOU: The annual Burning Beetle Festival took place over the weekend…..

Matt Gade/Rapid City Journal via AP

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: An update on the theft of the Ruby Slippers and the theft of the Golden Toilet

AP Photo/Jeff Baenen, File

PHOTO: William EDWARDS

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and Art and YOU: An honor song for Marlena Shaw…..

A Mysterious Bass Sound Might Be from Mating Fish…..

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2024/01/17/emerald-isle-most-expensive-whiskey-sold-2-8-million/72254615007/

PHOTO: The Craft Irish Whiskey Company

Wake Up Song of the Day: Village People “Y.M.C.A.” It’s a “Songs that Peaked at #2 Monday”! Every Monday, we play a song that you may think hit #1, but never did. Or, perhaps you thought this song never did as well to reach #2! In 1979, Village People peaked at #2 for three weeks. The group was stopped from being #1 for one week by Chic with “Le Freak” and by two more weeks because of Rod Stewart’s “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?”. It was #1 in at least 13 other countries!

