WSGW Morning Team: January 18, 2024 (Thursday)

By Charlie Rood
January 18, 2024 5:07AM EST
It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike and Jonathan –  presented  by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

 

Saginaw Spirit Hockey is on WSGW 100.5 FM (and online wsgw.com – choose the local sports stream)

Every Thursday morning after the 7:30am news, Voice of Spirit Hockey Dillon Clark talks with Charlie offering a weekly update of all things Saginaw Spirit, this year your host of the Memorial Cup presented by Dow!

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and Art and YOU:     Queen is an IMAX experience this weekend…..

 

Click this Link for Theater Information

PHOTO:     Burt’s Bees

Burt's Bees and Hidden Valley Ranch have teamed up to turn the flavors from a basket of wings into lip balm.

 

 

 

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2024/01/17/emerald-isle-most-expensive-whiskey-sold-2-8-million/72254615007/

PHOTO:     The Craft Irish Whiskey CompanyThe Emerald Isle, from The Craft Irish Whiskey Co., is a 30-year single malt in a walnut case with a decanter, a pair of tulip-shaped sipping glasses, a one-of-a-kind Fabergé egg , a watch, whiskey stones and two Cohiba cigars.

 

 

 

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

WSGW OnLine Poll: Congressional Pay Raise

 

WSGW, along with our sister station 94.5 The Moose, honor the United States of America with the “Pledge Kid”, presented by Dan Dan the Mattress Man!

Each weekday after the 7am news, the WSGW Morning Team with Charlie and Mike will play a recording of the Pledge of Allegiance from a school age kid.

Click the link to find out how to submit your kid reciting the pledge!

WSGW “Pledge Kid” presented by Dan Dan the Mattress Man

Here is the Pledge Kid(s) for January 18, 2024…..

Paxton, Kindergarten, from Kawkawlin

 

 

WSGW and our Sister Station, 94.5 The Moose, have teamed up with Forward to Honor Teachers…..

Forward Fuels Classrooms:   Vote for Your Favorite Teacher

Each Month, January – May, Listeners can nominate Teachers they believe should be chosen as “Teacher of the Month”

A Teacher will be chosen in a random drawing to win a $100 Gift Card to Forward Convenience Stores

At the end of the school year, the 5 “Teacher of the Month” winners will be placed in a random drawing to Win a Grand Prize…

A Shanty Creek Resort Getaway

Forward Fuels Classrooms: Vote for Your Favorite Teacher

WSGW OnLine Streaming is Now Presented by:

Storm Master Exteriors – Your Ultimate Solution for Windows, Roofing, and Exterior Services

 

You can Help with this special project…..

Shine Bright Saginaw Mural Project

 

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

 

The WSGW Morning Team Studio Sponsor (and overall studio sponsor)

Premier Kitchen & Bath Gallery in Midland

Proud to offer full lines from top manufacturers in the industry.

When you work with Premier Kitchen & Bath Gallery, you will have access to the latest product options and designs.

Premier Kitchen & Bath Gallery - Kitchen Remodeler in Midland

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:   Kristy Lee Cook “15 Minutes of Shame”.   She is 40 today.

 

