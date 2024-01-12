WSGW Morning Team: January 12, 2024 (Friday)

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Jonathan in for Mike – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

Charlie and Jonathan and Art and YOU: At the Consumer Electronics Show in Vegas, “food fun” is part of the offering of new technology…..

Charlie and Jonathan and YOU: Peeps has unveiled new flavors for Easter, plus the return of classic flavors, too…..

Charlie and Jonathan and YOU: After more than 50 years, Fruit Stripe Gum is going away…..

Charlie and Jonathan and YOU: ESPN uses fake names to secure Sports Emmys…..

Why is this Post Office in France Offering a Changing Room for Customers…..

Wake Up Song of the Day: Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson “Say Say Say”. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50-60-70 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. This song was #1 for 6 weeks, the last 4 weeks of 1983 and the first 2 weeks of 1984. For Michael, it was his 7th Top 10 hit inside a year. That broke a record for most Top 10 hits within a year held jointly by The Beatles and Elvis Presley. For Paul, it remains his last #1 song on the Billboard Hot 100.

