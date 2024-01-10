WSGW Morning Team: January 10, 2024 (Wednesday)

It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

***********************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: At the CES in Las Vegas, new tech stuff being introduced includes a TV with a translucent screen, robotic shoes to help you walk faster, and a new flying car…..

***********************************************

***********************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: This woman has set a Guinness World Record for “Nose Whistling”…..

Click this Link for the story that includes whistling her favorite tune

***********************************************

An Arizona Animal Shelter has Fun with a Dog that Broke Out of a Kennel in the Middle of the Night and the Police that Responded…..

***********************************************

***********************************************

WSGW OnLine Streaming is Now Presented by:

Storm Master Exteriors – Your Ultimate Solution for Windows, Roofing, and Exterior Services

***********************************************

You can Help with this special project…..

***********************************************

WSGW, along with our sister station 94.5 The Moose, honor the United States of America with the “Pledge Kid”, presented by Dan Dan the Mattress Man!

Each weekday after the 7am news, the WSGW Morning Team with Charlie and Mike will play a recording of the Pledge of Allegiance from a school age kid.

Click the link to find out how to submit your kid reciting the pledge!

Here is the Pledge Kid(s) for January 10, 2024…..

Mary, 3rd Grade, from Midland

***********************************************

Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

***********************************************

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

***********************************************

The WSGW Morning Team Studio Sponsor (and overall studio sponsor)

Premier Kitchen & Bath Gallery in Midland

Proud to offer full lines from top manufacturers in the industry.

When you work with Premier Kitchen & Bath Gallery, you will have access to the latest product options and designs.

***********************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Crash Test Dummies “Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm”. Brad Roberts is 60.

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to TheMorning Team