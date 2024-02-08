WSGW Morning Team: February 8, 2024 (Thursday)

It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike and Jonathan – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

Saginaw Spirit Hockey is on WSGW 100.5 FM (and online wsgw.com – choose the local sports stream)

Every Thursday morning after the 7:30am news, Voice of Spirit Hockey Dillon Clark talks with Charlie offering a weekly update of all things Saginaw Spirit, this year your host of the Memorial Cup presented by Dow! Also a special guest this morning regarding the Mental Health Awareness game on Saturday.

Click for Saginaw Spirit

Click for Link to Barb Smith Suicide Resource and Prevention Network

***********************************************

https://www.usatoday.com/story/life/animalkind/2024/02/07/watch-this-penguin-make-a-little-girls-day-with-a-game-of-peekaboo/72506726007/?tbref=hp

***********************************************

New WSGW Poll for YOU….. asking YOU about the 2024 Presidential election. Not a prediction of who will win, but a prediction of whether or not you think President Biden and former President Trump will be their parties candidates…..

***********************************************

***********************************************

The WSGW Morning Team and Storm Master Exteriors have Your Chance to WIN a Pair of Tickets to the Red Wings!

Now through February 16, Your Morning Team, Charlie and Mike and Jonathan, will ask Detroit Red Wings Trivia Questions

The First Caller (989 – 752 – 6111) with the Correct Answer Will Qualify for the Grand Prize Drawing:

Two Tickets to Watch the Wings Play on Saturday, March 16, at 12:30pm vs Buffalo

(PLUS, we’ll also offer up qualifying by taking a few random phone calls)

***********************************************

***********************************************

WSGW, along with our sister station 94.5 The Moose, honor the United States of America with the “Pledge Kid”, presented by Dan Dan the Mattress Man!

Each weekday after the 7am news, the WSGW Morning Team with Charlie and Mike will play a recording of the Pledge of Allegiance from a school age kid.

Click the link to find out how to submit your kid reciting the pledge!

Here is the Pledge Kid(s) for February 8, 2024…..

***********************************************

WSGW and our Sister Station, 94.5 The Moose, have teamed up with Forward to Honor Teachers…..

Forward Fuels Classrooms: Vote for Your Favorite Teacher

Each Month, January – May, Listeners can nominate Teachers they believe should be chosen as “Teacher of the Month”

A Teacher will be chosen in a random drawing to win a $100 Gift Card to Forward Convenience Stores

At the end of the school year, the 5 “Teacher of the Month” winners will be placed in a random drawing to Win a Grand Prize…

A Shanty Creek Resort Getaway

***********************************************

WSGW OnLine Streaming is Now Presented by

AND the WSGW Studios are Sponsored by:

Storm Master Exteriors – Your Ultimate Solution for Windows, Roofing, and Exterior Services

***********************************************

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

***********************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: John Williams “Indiana Jones Theme”. John is 92 today. This is a live performance from last year at the Hollywood premier of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”.

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to TheMorning Team