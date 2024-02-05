WSGW Morning Team: February 5, 2024 (Monday)

It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike and Jonathan – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

The WSGW Morning Team and Storm Master Exteriors have Your Chance to WIN a Pair of Tickets to the Red Wings!

Now through February 16, Your Morning Team, Charlie and Mike and Jonathan, will ask Detroit Red Wings Trivia Questions

The First Caller (989 – 752 – 6111) with the Correct Answer Will Qualify for the Grand Prize Drawing:

Two Tickets to Watch the Wings Play on Saturday, March 16, at 12:30pm vs Buffalo

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: How was your weekend? Charlie had to do some traveling and wonders if there is any wildlife still left in Michigan or is it all roadkill?!?

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: Voters in Paris say no to SUV’s in the city…..

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: No doubt because your Morning Team gave it some attention, a fast food restaurant is selling out of a product…..

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and Art and YOU: The Grammy Awards from last night…..

A Floating Sauna Rescues Occupants of a Car that Plunged into a Norwegian Fjord…..

PHOTO: AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

WSGW, along with our sister station 94.5 The Moose, honor the United States of America with the "Pledge Kid"

Each weekday after the 7am news, the WSGW Morning Team with Charlie and Mike will play a recording of the Pledge of Allegiance from a school age kid.

Click the link to find out how to submit your kid reciting the pledge!

Here is the Pledge Kid(s) for February 5, 2024…..

Sara, 2nd Grade, from Gladwin

WSGW and our Sister Station, 94.5 The Moose, have teamed up with Forward to Honor Teachers

Forward Fuels Classrooms: Vote for Your Favorite Teacher

Each Month, January – May, Listeners can nominate Teachers they believe should be chosen as “Teacher of the Month”

A Teacher will be chosen in a random drawing to win a $100 Gift Card to Forward Convenience Stores

At the end of the school year, the 5 “Teacher of the Month” winners will be placed in a random drawing to Win a Grand Prize…

A Shanty Creek Resort Getaway

Wake Up Song of the Day: Technotronic “Pump Up the Jam”. It’s a “Songs that Peaked at #2 Monday”! Every Monday, we play a song that you may think hit #1, but never did. Or, perhaps you thought this song never did as well to reach #2! In 1990, Technotronic peaked at #2 for two weeks. The group was stopped from being #1 by Michael Bolton’s “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You”. It did reach #1 on the Billboard Hot Dance Club Play chart and the Cash Box Top 100.

