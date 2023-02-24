WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW Morning Team: February 24, 2023 (Friday)

By Charlie Rood
February 24, 2023 5:12AM EST
Share

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team with Charlie and Denyse and Pat  –  presented  by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

 

 

 

*************************************************

*************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

 

*************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

 

*************************************************

 

 

Thanks to young kids, an injured turtle has new Lego wheels

PHOTO:     Melissa MoonLt. Dan the turtle gets a new pair of back legs thanks to the First Lego League in Desoto County. (photos Melissa Moon)

 

 

*************************************************

 

 

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

WSGW OnLine Poll: Tracking the Tigers All Season Long

 

 

*************************************************

 

New RocketGrabPlus Launch for YOU…..

$25 FOR A $50 GIFT CERTIFICATE TO BRANHAMS JEWELRY IN EAST TAWAS AND WEST BRANCH! (CERTIFICATE MAILED UPON PURCHASE)

Special Rocket Grab Plus Deal for YOU on March 31

$50 for a trip to Turtle Creek Casino on a limo bus from Mid Michigan Limo ($100 Value!)

 

*************************************************

 

This week with Your WSGW Morning Team

You had the chance to win a pair of tickets to see James Taylor and His All-Star Band

Friday, June 23, 8pm  (Outdoor Concert)

As our contest has ended, we say thanks to all of YOU for playing along

Click for Link to James Taylor Information and Tickets at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort

An Evening with James Taylor & His All-Star Band

 

*************************************************

 

 

New Rocket Grab Plus Launches for YOU…..

HALF OFF One year adult VIP membership to Seung-Ni Fit Club

HALF OFF one year kids Tae Kwon Do OR HALF OFF one year of kids Jiu Jitsu at Seung-Ni Saginaw

 

*************************************************

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Denyse and Pat is now sponsored by

Paint Bull

on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

 

 

*************************************************

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Elton John “Crocodile Rock“.   It’s the Friday Flashback Song!   We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform.   Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform.   On this date, 50 years ago in 1973, Elton was #1 for three weeks.   This was his first #1 song.

 

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms:    [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to TheMorning Team

Popular Stories

1

Saginaw Township Car vs. Semi Crash Results in Only Minor Injuries
2

Recovery facility to open in Midland
3

One Dead, One Injured in Flint Shootings
4

Police Arrest Flint Man Suspected of Shooting at Wife in Oakland County
5

Iconic Saginaw Coffee Shop Closing